Kili Paul & Sister Neema Try Indian Bridal Wear in Recent Instagram Reels; Here’s How They Slay in Desi

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 06, 2023
Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul surprised their Indian fans by filming dance reels in a desi bridal look.
The internet influencers who are known for creating lip-sync and dance videos for their fans were seen flaunting their Indian look in three reels in a row - Chorun Chorun, Zihaal e Miskin, and Phir Aur Kya Chahiye.
Not only did they dance to Indian music but also impressed viewers with their wear.
Kili Paul was dressed in kurta-pyjama and a printed jacket. He has also carried the traditional 'padgi' on its head to slay in his desi look.
Meanwhile, Neema wore a gracious lehenga with ethnic jewellery.
She also carried a transparent dupatta to perfectly complement her Indian dressing.
"Let this Remind Every indian that we love u and love everything about india,it’s not about the fame it’s the feelings toward India Culture...(sic)," the Tanzania-based duo captioned their Instagram posts.
"We love U India from our hearts," he added.
Were they unrecognisable in the above clicks? Here's a glimpse from their everyday look, the way in which most remember and recognise Kili and Neema.
