'Single bhi dukhi, relationship wale bhi...': Kili Paul speaks Hindi to express relatable problem in viral Instagram reel

What's Kili Paul's viral reel all about? It's neither a dance stuff nor a music dub, but Kili expressing some relatable concerns about "happiness" and relationship statuses. He resorted to the Hindi language to connect with his Indian audience and make them feel that the content is truly relatable.

In the Instagram reel uploaded by the Tanzania-based internet sensation, we can hear him pointing out that most people are unhappy regardless of their relationship statuses. "Single bhi dukhi, relationship wale bhi dukhi, aur shaadi sudha toh dukhi hai hi, phir ye sara zindagi ke maze kaun le raha hai?" He reinforced the question to his viewers and captioned the post to read: "Who?"

Even if the internet didn't have a clear answer to the thought provoking question, the comment section was full of reactions. Fans and followers praised the influencer for speaking Hindi so well.

Not the first time Kili Paul is speaking Hindi

In October 2022, Kili Paul visited Mumbai, India and he shared a video of him tasting the gulab jamun for the first time. His candid reaction and food review towards the sweet dish came out in Hindi as he said. "Mein gulab jamun ka rha hun. Bahut swaad hai."