 'Single bhi dukhi, relationship wale bhi...': Kili Paul speaks Hindi to express relatable problem in viral Instagram reel
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Single bhi dukhi, relationship wale bhi...': Kili Paul speaks Hindi to express relatable problem in viral Instagram reel

'Single bhi dukhi, relationship wale bhi...': Kili Paul speaks Hindi to express relatable problem in viral Instagram reel

Kili Paul is getting better with the Hindi language and this video surely proves that.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 09:51 PM IST
article-image

What's Kili Paul's viral reel all about? It's neither a dance stuff nor a music dub, but Kili expressing some relatable concerns about "happiness" and relationship statuses. He resorted to the Hindi language to connect with his Indian audience and make them feel that the content is truly relatable.

In the Instagram reel uploaded by the Tanzania-based internet sensation, we can hear him pointing out that most people are unhappy regardless of their relationship statuses. "Single bhi dukhi, relationship wale bhi dukhi, aur shaadi sudha toh dukhi hai hi, phir ye sara zindagi ke maze kaun le raha hai?" He reinforced the question to his viewers and captioned the post to read: "Who?"

WATCH VIDEO

Even if the internet didn't have a clear answer to the thought provoking question, the comment section was full of reactions. Fans and followers praised the influencer for speaking Hindi so well.

Check comments

Not the first time Kili Paul is speaking Hindi

In October 2022, Kili Paul visited Mumbai, India and he shared a video of him tasting the gulab jamun for the first time. His candid reaction and food review towards the sweet dish came out in Hindi as he said. "Mein gulab jamun ka rha hun. Bahut swaad hai."

Read Also
Kili Paul enjoys gulab jamun, speaks Hindi during India visit; watch
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Single bhi dukhi, relationship wale bhi...': Kili Paul speaks Hindi to express relatable problem in...

'Single bhi dukhi, relationship wale bhi...': Kili Paul speaks Hindi to express relatable problem in...

On camera: Woman rams scooter into parked car in full speed after being chased by stray dogs in...

On camera: Woman rams scooter into parked car in full speed after being chased by stray dogs in...

Maneka Gandhi: 'Donkey population has reduced; how long has it been since you people sighted the...

Maneka Gandhi: 'Donkey population has reduced; how long has it been since you people sighted the...

Viral love story: AI proposes 63-year-old man & the couple gets married; but now their relationship...

Viral love story: AI proposes 63-year-old man & the couple gets married; but now their relationship...

New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins freezes & says THIS when asked to define a woman; WATCH VIDEO of him...

New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins freezes & says THIS when asked to define a woman; WATCH VIDEO of him...