Social media star Kili Paul felicitated by High Commission of India in Tanzania; see pics here

Social media star Kili Paul was honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania recently. Indian envoy Binaya Pradhan shared a few pictures with Kili Paul who visited the High Commission’s office in Tanzania.

If you are an active Instagram user, you will know that Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul often post videos of themselves lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs. The sibling duo has won the hearts of many netizens and stars, such as Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and many more.

See pics here:

Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania ; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania pic.twitter.com/CuTdvqcpsb — Binaya Pradhan (@binaysrikant76) February 21, 2022

Kili Paul has 2.2 million followers on Instagram. Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag, Richa Chadha and several others follow him on the photo and video sharing platform. Kili not only shares videos of himself lip-syncing to popular Bollywood songs, but he loves to flaunt his dancing moves too.

Check out some of the videos that Paul has shared on Instagram:

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:40 AM IST