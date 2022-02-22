e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

Social media star Kili Paul felicitated by High Commission of India in Tanzania; see pics here

If you are an active Instagram user, you will know that Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul often post videos of themselves lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs.
FPJ Web Desk
Binaya Pradhan/Twitter

Binaya Pradhan/Twitter

Advertisement

Social media star Kili Paul was honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania recently. Indian envoy Binaya Pradhan shared a few pictures with Kili Paul who visited the High Commission’s office in Tanzania.

If you are an active Instagram user, you will know that Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul often post videos of themselves lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs. The sibling duo has won the hearts of many netizens and stars, such as Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and many more.

See pics here:

Kili Paul has 2.2 million followers on Instagram. Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag, Richa Chadha and several others follow him on the photo and video sharing platform. Kili not only shares videos of himself lip-syncing to popular Bollywood songs, but he loves to flaunt his dancing moves too.

Check out some of the videos that Paul has shared on Instagram:

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch Video: Kili Paul, sister Neema lipsync to Shreya Ghoshal's 'Pal' Watch Video: Kili Paul, sister Neema lipsync to Shreya Ghoshal's 'Pal'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:40 AM IST
Advertisement