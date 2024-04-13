Oh, No! Cafe Serves Chicken To Customers Who Ordered Veg Burger, Matter Escalated To Food Department (VIDEO)

In Ahmedabad, a group of vegetarians who ordered a veg burger to treat themselves were served with some chicken to it, leaving them furious over the eatery. It was learned that four ladies visiting Cafe Mocha in the region were shocked to discover chicken patty in their dish.

The incident surfaced online after a video showing one of them, Vitasta Vyas, arguing with the cafe staff went viral. "He offered us chicken by mistake... This is wrong. What about those people who would be unaware of it being a chicken burger, they would have eaten it," she was heard saying in the video.

Customer orders veg burger gets non-veg at Cafe Mocha; complaint filedhttps://t.co/IEK8dlof1P pic.twitter.com/L7EaZJdOBF — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) April 11, 2024

Vyas also pointed out that the waiter had initially lied and not agreed to his mistake. In the video, she alleged that he tried to cover up the mishap by throwing the erred dish into the dustbin and claiming that the thrash was taken away sooner.

While those were the remarks by the customer, the eatery spoke to a media outlet and stated it was a veg meal indeed and could have purportedly added to a chicken-like flavour due to the sauce used in it.

To figure out and bring clarity, the matter was escalated to the food department. They registered a complaint with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation about the incident, followed by the government body imposing a penalty worth Rs 5,000 on the cafe.