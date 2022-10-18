Mumbai metro: Man's jugaad to make space in crowded train goes viral; watch | Twitter

Mumbai: A video showing a passengers struggling into make space for themselves in a crowded Mumbai metro train has surfaced on social media. The 12-second long footage captures a man trying to fit inside a tightly packed coach of the transport; his jugaad to make it happen has gone viral.

A man dressed in a pink formal shirt can be seen adjusting himself in the little space available in the metro rail. He walks out of the coach facing discomfort to fit in, later, seconds before the closure of the gate he returns firmly holding the co-passengers. His adjustments to travel in the Mumbai metro has stunned netizens and passed a relatable vibe across daily commuters.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user took to comment that "Mumbai metro's are getting worse to travel than Mumbai locals," probably reacting over the frequent usage and crowds in the transport.

