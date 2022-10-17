Mumbai: Amidst crowded trains in Mumbai, a video showing a man falling off from a Western Railway train has gone viral. In the video surfaced on social media, we can see a man losing balance from the footboard of the local train and falling on the railway platform. The video footage shows the passenger managing to save himself from potential mishap; he stands up after falling on the platform. Further details on the incident are awaited.
Mumbai: Man slips while travelling on local train footboard, is safe; video surfaces
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 02:56 PM IST