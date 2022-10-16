On Camera: Female passengers in Mumbai local's ladies coach slap, punch, pull hair for seat

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
Mumbai: A video showing female passengers in a Mumbai local train aggressively fighting during their commute has surfaced on the internet. In the yet another from the transport, women were seen involved in a hair-pulling fight over seat.

The video of the incident, shared on Instagram, has now gone viral. The footage shows about three female involved in a massive fight; slapping and pulling each other's hair. According to the post caption, the miscreants included a mother and daughter duo who thrashed another female over occupying a seat.

Earlier this month, a 27-year-old woman was arrested for physically assaulting a co-passenger and a woman constable who tried to intervene and manage an ongoing fight in Thane-Panvel train. Reportedly, the woman constable was admitted to the hospital after the incident took place on October 5.

