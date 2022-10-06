Watch: Massive fight between women over seat inside local train between Thane-Panvel | ANI

A massive fight broke out between a few women inside a local train running between Thane and Panvel. The video of the scuffle has gone viral on social media. The women hit each other following a dispute over seats. One female staff was injured in the incident.

"Few women started hitting each other following a dispute over a seat, and a female staff was injured," S Katare, Senior Police Inspector, Vashi Railway Station informed on a scuffle between 3 women in a local train running from Thane to Panvel, today.