Watch: Massive fight between women over seat inside local train between Thane-Panvel

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 07:35 PM IST
Watch: Massive fight between women over seat inside local train between Thane-Panvel | ANI
A massive fight broke out between a few women inside a local train running between Thane and Panvel. The video of the scuffle has gone viral on social media. The women hit each other following a dispute over seats. One female staff was injured in the incident.

"Few women started hitting each other following a dispute over a seat, and a female staff was injured," S Katare, Senior Police Inspector, Vashi Railway Station informed on a scuffle between 3 women in a local train running from Thane to Panvel, today.

