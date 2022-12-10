Vanshika and Akash viral break up story: All you need to know about the trending call recording | FPJ

It is often said that expressing out sadness and sharing it with dear ones helps relax and de-stress. However, it is important that we choose the right person to confess in. Be it a parent, psychological counsellor or a close friend, we surely have that one individual whom we trust and can cry our heart out to. But, if the person whom we choose to confide in breaks our trust and ridicules the worries, there isn't any worse than this scenario.

Mental health needs to be addressed with care and kindness, and not treated as an element of fun. In a video gone viral, we can a friend recording and later releasing the private conversation of her break up story. Yes, it is that call recording which is doing rounds on social media and attracting mixed reactions.

Who is Vanshika and what is the viral video all about?

Remember the viral girl Shweta, whose conversation from a video call leaked to inspire meme creators? This case of Vanshika is a little similar one to the previously stated episode.

A girl named Vanshika was putting her heart out to a friend while she mentioned of her relationship life with her partner named Akash. She expressed her disappointment as the boyfriend was unsure of their couple goals and wanted to end the relationship when Vanshika was getting ready for their two-month anniversary. She even cried while narrating the break story to her friend who inhumanly took it as a matter of mere fun.

Check out the call recording video:

probably the funniest post-breakup crying session 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tkac4bbgxs — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) December 8, 2022

While some suggested it to be staged, several tweets pulled in memes after hearing the break story of Vanshika. Not just it individuals 'enjoy' the case, but also brands like Dunzo made viral tweets out of the trending incident. Also, a Twitter user took to share a video of how Akash would react to the leaked call recording. The footage of Akash's reacting to Vanshika's say seemed was suggested to be an intended prank purely staged for going viral.

Check out some reactions:

Akaash ki side sunlo bhai 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/97vGH8FBPA — Chai-Shai (@aashishsarda07) December 9, 2022

Not just groceries, we aim to deliver the love of your life too. Help Vanshika find a better partner in the comments! And follow us to know what happens in her life next 😌#vanshika #lovestory #Trending #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/itriDwWdxQ — Dunzo (@DunzoIt) December 10, 2022

Vanshika to her friend pic.twitter.com/nfj2SV7a34 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 9, 2022