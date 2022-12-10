e-Paper Get App
'Why is everyone getting married in December?' YouTuber duo Abhi and Niyu's relatable question goes viral, receives epic replies on Twitter

Are you also seeing many people tie the knot this year-end? In case you had a similar question in your mind about why several couples are marrying this season, here are some hilarious answers that you must check out

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
'Why is everyone getting married in December?' YouTuber duo Abhi & Niyu's relatable question goes viral, receives epic replies on Twitter | FPJ
Popular YouTuber duo Abhi and Niyu (name as per their online presence) took to their Twitter handle to question netizens on "Why is everyone getting married in December?" and the replies that poured in are too good to refrain from laughing out loud. In case you had a similar question in your mind about why several couples are marrying this 'shaadi season', here are some hilarious answers that you must give a read.

Check tweet by Abhi & Niyu

Netizens mentioned "winter" to be the reason of most weddings happening during this chilling month. They suggested that in the winter season people look for warmth and comfort in their life partners.

A Twitter user replied to the viral tweet and said, "Sardi mein garmi ke ehasaas ke liye (to get a feel of warmth during the cold)," while another added, "Honeymoon is most enjoyable during winters..."

Meanwhile, some also suggested that most auspicious dates or muhurat fall during this month which make December the wedding season. In another reply, a Twitter user addressed the fact of how uncomfortable and sweaty it could be to don the heavy wedding dresses, which can in comparison be easily handled during the cold weather.

Check out some replies right here

