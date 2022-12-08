IPS officer Arun Bothra's mind-blowing tweet about blueberries goes viral, netizens can't stop laughing | File

In case you follow IPS officer Arun Bothra for a while, you might be aware of his tweeting style. He never fails to amuse his followers turned fans. His engaging, pun-worthy messages and memes often result in people enjoying healthy laughter.

Recently, Bothra took to comment on a tweet shared by a fact-sharing page on Twitter. He replied to the fact tweet that read, "Blueberries can help improve your memory," and said, "Recently I purchased some blueberries but forgot to eat them." The official's tweet was completed with a poker face emoji.

Recently I purchased some blueberries but forgot to eat them 🙄 https://t.co/Oa4aW9UWmc — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) December 6, 2022

When netizens read his reply, they couldn't stop laughing. They appreciated his sense of humour, and suggested that mere buying wouldn't help as he would need to consume them for better memory power. Despite it seems to be in a cyclic sync of not eating the blueberries due to forgetfulness and having poor memory due to not having the fruit in one's diet, the hilarious reply by the IPS officer brought a smile onto the faces of several Twitter users.

Take a look at some reactions

Twitter

Twitter