Man Inappropriately Touches Minor Girl In Passenger Train, Gets Confronted By Co-Passenger; Internet Erupts In Fury | WATCH

In a shameful incident, a man was captured doing a heinous act with a minor girl on a passenger train. Fortunately, he was captured red-handed, and a co-passenger confronted him for his actions. In the video, which is now going viral on the Internet, the man can be seen closely seated beside a minor girl, even when most of the train is empty. He can be seen touching the girl inappropriately while trying to be discreet, but it was all recorded in the video by another man.

The video is circulating on the Internet; however, the exact location and passenger train details have not been confirmed. FPJ could not verify the authenticity of the video. Although, from what it looks like is a serious matter of how young minor girls fall victim to such men. When the co-passenger who recorded the accused man for touching the minor girl inappropriately, he fumbled and tried to take the discussion away from the crowd. He was trying to talk the other passenger through it, but had to accept his crime indirectly.

Netizens are erupting in fury over this unhinged act by this man. There are no official police records on the incident.

An X post by @Prajapat204 is going viral on the social media platform. The post reads, "The video is of a general train compartment where this bespectacled person is consumed by his filthy mentality. This person tried to touch a girl sitting nearby, who is like his own daughter, in an extremely disgusting manner, and during this, a boy recorded a video of him. Such filthy-minded people are the ones who, day by day, make girls in society victims of their lust."

The most shocking part of the incident is the courage of the man doing such an act in a crowded compartment; such perverted people deserve stricter action to prevent them and others from doing such acts.