'Solving Problem By Creating Another': FSSAI Officials In Ajmer Dispose Of Over 2000 Kg Of Adulterated Mithai In River; Sparks Outrage | Watch

'Solving Problem By Creating Another': FSSAI Officials In Ajmer Dispose Of Over 2000 Kg Of Adulterated Mithai In River; Sparks Outrage | Instagram @ghumo_ajmer

A shocking incident is coming to light from Ajmer, Rajasthan, where Food Safety officials were captured disposing of adulterated milk cake of over 2000 Kg in the river, sparking outrage for polluting the river by throwing the plastic containers directly into it. The video shows that no SOPs were followed during the action taken by the FSSAIs officials. Netizens are condemning their actions, saying that they have created a bigger problem by polluting the water body.

In the video, two officials can be seen showing adulterated milk cake containers and throwing them directly into the river. FSSAI disposes of adulterated food by using environmentally friendly methods like incineration or composting, which are supervised by an officer and two independent witnesses.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the video posted by @Ghumo_ajmer, the user reported, "Big action by Ajmer Food Security Department. 2175 kg adulterated cake recovered from Ahmedabad in a private bus. The department team is taking the destructive action. Sample of Mava and fake milk cake being taken by the department."

Netizens Reactions:

Re-sharing the video on other platforms, @WokePandemic wrote, "But the foolishness of the officials can be seen while disposing of the adulterated Mithai. They have created a bigger problem with the way they disposed of it. I hope there is a rule book on how to dispose of it?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user wrote, "I can only imagine the standards @fssaiindia officials maintain. Where are the SOPs? Social media projection seems strong, but ground delivery tells another story. Your officials caught polluting a river, is this the example to set?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user commented, "How thick are these officials? Causing more pollution and recording evidence on camera..no wonder law enforcement is in such state across the country."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While one user commented, "This is not an appropriate way to destroy sweets or food. It reflects the officials' foolishness. Destroying adulterated sweets is fine, but polluting the environment and air is wrong because the public suffers. SOPs should be made for destroying food."