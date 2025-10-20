 '2 Ghante Ki Permission De Sarkar...': Indian Army Troops Warn Pakistan At LOC Amid Diwali Celebrations; Watch
As the country is celebrating Diwali with lights, sweets, and fireworks, Indian Army soldiers stationed along the Line of Control (LOC) marked the festival in their own unique way by sending out a strong, patriotic warning neighboring country, Pakistan.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
'2 Ghante Ki Permission De Sarkar...': Indian Army Troops Warn Pakistan At LOC Amid Diwali Celebrations; Watch | X @RealBababanaras

In a viral video circulating on social media, a group of Indian Army jawans can be seen celebrating Diwali near the LOC, singing a fiery patriotic song that roughly translates to, “Give us two hours’ permission, and we’ll turn the enemy’s nation into smoke.” The clip, which has been widely shared online, shows the soldiers singing in unison, exuding pride, confidence, and readiness to defend the nation even amid festivities.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video has struck a chord with netizens across India, with thousands praising the soldiers’ unwavering spirit and discipline even in challenging border conditions. Netizens filled comment sections with messages like "'So proud of our Army and defense forces as a whole." and "2 hours of permission & Pakistan’s Google Maps will say Error 404: Country Not Found."

As the rest of the nation lit diyas and celebrated with family, these troops spent their festival hours guarding the borders, ensuring peace and security for millions back home. The soldiers’ rendition of the song, blending melody with a message of strength, has since become a symbol of national pride. The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel celebrated Diwali along the International Border in Jaisalmer on Monday by bursting crackers and lighting candles, and earthen lamps.

During the celebrations, Commandant Mukesh Panwar of the 122 Battalion said that they were observing the festival as a family.

Sources indicate that security remains heightened along the LOC during festive periods, as the forces remain vigilant against any potential ceasefire violations.

BSF Personnel Celebrate Diwali Along the International Border In Jaisalmer

