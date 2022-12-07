Viral video: Saree-clad woman recreates Sunil Grover's 'Mere Husband Mujhse Pyaar Nahi Karte' performance from The Kapil Sharma Show | File

In case you're looking to catch up to the recent trending beats and groove to them before the year-end, this quirky performance by a saree-clad woman could be some inspiration to you. If you often tune into The Kapil Sharma Show to get a glimpse of Sunil Grover playing Rinku Bhabhi, this video that's gone viral will impress you.

A video showing a woman enjoying the moves from the comedy artist's 'Mere Husband Mujhse Pyaar Nahi Karte' performance is doing rounds on the internet. The female can be seen nailing her gutsy moves in front of several men present at a function. The occasion seemed to be a casual gathering wherein some men where seen served liquor.

Watch video

Mere Husband Mujhse Pyaar Nahin Karte was released in 2019. It was created in the voice of Sunil Grover, and also screened him as Rinku Bhabhi in the music video that is available online. The performance from the past has re-rolled on the internet to create buzz.

Check out the video: