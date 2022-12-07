e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral video: Saree-clad woman recreates Sunil Grover's 'Mere Husband Mujhse Pyaar Nahi Karte' performance

The Kapil Sharma Show-based character Rinku Bhabhi's (performed by Sunil Grover) epic video is back on the trend. A woman was seen vibing to the lyrics of the music video

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 09:13 AM IST
article-image
Viral video: Saree-clad woman recreates Sunil Grover's 'Mere Husband Mujhse Pyaar Nahi Karte' performance from The Kapil Sharma Show | File
In case you're looking to catch up to the recent trending beats and groove to them before the year-end, this quirky performance by a saree-clad woman could be some inspiration to you. If you often tune into The Kapil Sharma Show to get a glimpse of Sunil Grover playing Rinku Bhabhi, this video that's gone viral will impress you.

A video showing a woman enjoying the moves from the comedy artist's 'Mere Husband Mujhse Pyaar Nahi Karte' performance is doing rounds on the internet. The female can be seen nailing her gutsy moves in front of several men present at a function. The occasion seemed to be a casual gathering wherein some men where seen served liquor.

Mere Husband Mujhse Pyaar Nahin Karte was released in 2019. It was created in the voice of Sunil Grover, and also screened him as Rinku Bhabhi in the music video that is available online. The performance from the past has re-rolled on the internet to create buzz.

