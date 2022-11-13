e-Paper Get App
Surya Kumar Yadav-Amanda Wellington's 'Hello... Hello' tweets go viral, leave netizens with laughter gags

Australian cricketer Amanda Wellington and Indian batter Surya Kumar Yadav were seen catching up on a quick hello-hi conversation on Twitter. Since both addressed each others by their surnames, there resulted a pun that grabbed hilarious reactions

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Amanda Wellington-Surya Kumar Yadav's 'Hello... Hello' Twitter exchange go viral | Instagram
Busy watching the T20 World Cup 2022? Earlier to the game between PAKvsENG being held at Melbourne, Australian cricketer Amanda Wellington and Indian batter Surya Kumar Yadav caught the eyes of Twitterati for their quirky greetings on Twitter. The Twitter exchange got catchy as SKY began the talk addressing Amanda as "Wellington," her surname as well as the capital of New Zealand.

The reply to the pun-intended message came in when the Aus player tweeted, "Hello Yadav." Since both addressed each others by their surnames, there resulted a pun that grabbed hilarious reactions on the microblogging platform. Fans and internet users began sharing laughter emojis in the reply section, while a few felt that SKY is flirting in the now-viral tweet.

Check out some reactions:

