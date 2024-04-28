Tamil Nadu Horror: Video Of Son Assaulting Father Over Property Goes Viral; Culprit Arrested

In an abhorrent incident, a video of a young man relentlessly thrashing his father has gone viral. The footage, that has left many online shell-shocked, is reportedly from 16 February. As per reports, he was arrested only after the video went viral online.

The incident came to pass in Perambalur district of Tamil Nadu. The name of the culprit is said to Santosh.

In the CCTV footage, Santosh's father Kulanthaivelu, can be seen being seated, before Santosh enters the frame. He immediately launches into an all out assault against his father, punching him repeatedly, before Kulanthaivelu falls on to his side.

In the video, after Santosh leaves, some can be seen rushing towards Kulanthaivelu.

⚠️Disturbing Visual



Man beats to death his father over property dispute….



Where are we heading as a society and humans ?? pic.twitter.com/QsnK4OwHxQ — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) April 28, 2024

As a result of this brutal assault, Kulanthaivelu later died of heart attack on 18 April.

According to inputs, the man in the video resorted to this dastardly act, and unleashed violence upon on his father, over a dispute over their properties.

The law enforcement authorities arrested Santhosh under charges including 323 (punishment for causing hurt) and 324 (causing hurt with a weapon) of the Indian Penal Code. As per reports, Santosh has been remanded in judicial custody.

If someone beat their father to death for property, they should be arrested right away. It's a terrible crime that needs immediate action from the authorities. — Ashok Mishra ✨ (@ashok0220) April 28, 2024

Netizens reacted to this video with disgust and horror, as many demanded for severe punitive action against him.