 Tamil Nadu Horror: Video Of Son Assaulting Father Over Property Goes Viral; Culprit Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralTamil Nadu Horror: Video Of Son Assaulting Father Over Property Goes Viral; Culprit Arrested

Tamil Nadu Horror: Video Of Son Assaulting Father Over Property Goes Viral; Culprit Arrested

The incident came to pass in Perambalur district of Tamil Nadu. The name of the culprit is said to Santosh.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
article-image

In an abhorrent incident, a video of a young man relentlessly thrashing his father has gone viral. The footage, that has left many online shell-shocked, is reportedly from 16 February. As per reports, he was arrested only after the video went viral online.

The incident came to pass in Perambalur district of Tamil Nadu. The name of the culprit is said to Santosh.

In the CCTV footage, Santosh's father Kulanthaivelu, can be seen being seated, before Santosh enters the frame. He immediately launches into an all out assault against his father, punching him repeatedly, before Kulanthaivelu falls on to his side.

In the video, after Santosh leaves, some can be seen rushing towards Kulanthaivelu.

Read Also
'Go Back Modi': Pune Residents Alarm Over Tree Trimming Before PM's Visit, Assert 'We Don't Want...
article-image

As a result of this brutal assault, Kulanthaivelu later died of heart attack on 18 April.

According to inputs, the man in the video resorted to this dastardly act, and unleashed violence upon on his father, over a dispute over their properties.

Read Also
Elon Musk's Warning Shot: Will Pause Ad Sharing For Creators Using Bots To Earn More On X
article-image

The law enforcement authorities arrested Santhosh under charges including 323 (punishment for causing hurt) and 324 (causing hurt with a weapon) of the Indian Penal Code. As per reports, Santosh has been remanded in judicial custody.

Netizens reacted to this video with disgust and horror, as many demanded for severe punitive action against him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rishikesh Viral Video: Semi-Naked Foreign Nationals Joyfully Take Dip In Ganga River; Netizens React

Rishikesh Viral Video: Semi-Naked Foreign Nationals Joyfully Take Dip In Ganga River; Netizens React

Tamil Nadu Horror: Video Of Son Assaulting Father Over Property Goes Viral; Culprit Arrested

Tamil Nadu Horror: Video Of Son Assaulting Father Over Property Goes Viral; Culprit Arrested

Bizarre! UP Bride Refuses To Marry Man On Wedding Day In Rampur Due To Dark Complexion

Bizarre! UP Bride Refuses To Marry Man On Wedding Day In Rampur Due To Dark Complexion

UP School Teacher Caught On Camera Damaging Neighbor's Car

UP School Teacher Caught On Camera Damaging Neighbor's Car

UP Topper Prachi Nigam Shuts Down Trolls Over Her Facial Hair, Receives Support From Netizens

UP Topper Prachi Nigam Shuts Down Trolls Over Her Facial Hair, Receives Support From Netizens