Bizarre! UP Bride Refuses To Marry Man On Wedding Day In Rampur Due To Dark Complexion

UP: In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, a wedding took a dramatic turn when the bride's family returned the procession upon seeing the groom's dark complexion. Despite efforts by the groom's side to reconcile, the bride and her family remained adamant. Eventually, the procession had to return without the bride. The incident led to a panchayat discussion but failed to reach a resolution.

Wedding Was Scheduled For April 26

According to local reports, the bride, a resident of a village near Rampur, had recently finalised her marriage with a young man residing in the Mohalla Pahadi Gate area in Rampur district. Their wedding was scheduled for April 26. On Friday, the groom's procession reached the bride's village, where the bride's family warmly welcomed the guests.

The wedding festivities were in full swing when the bride's family noticed the groom's dark complexion. This prompted discussions among the women of the bride's family. As word spread, opposition to the marriage from the bride's side grew stronger. When the bride learned of the situation, she also refused to go through with the wedding.

Panchayat Meeting Held In The Matter

Following this, tension escalated among the groom's family members. Despite repeated attempts to persuade the bride's family, they remained unmoved. After pleading in vain, the groom's family had no choice but to return home without the bride. The following day, a panchayat meeting was convened in an attempt to resolve the issue, but no decision could be reached.