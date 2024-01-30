Bizarre! Man Proposes Lady Love By Faking Gunpoint Robbery In Colombia

There are strangest ways to confess one's love, but this one that happened in Colombia this January is at a whole different level. It saw a man staging a gunpoint robbery to draw the attention of his lady love and express his heart to her. Wait, what? Yes, you read that right. The lover went on his knees proposing his affection to her after deploying fake goons to attack her car dramatically.

The incident was recorded on camera and the video from the scene has surfaced on social media, making netizens react to the bizarre love proposal.

WATCH VIDEO:

The clip begins with several masked men stopping a car, reportedly at gunpoint, and asking the woman to step out of the vehicle. Later, she confronts the man who takes to his knees and presents her with a ring. The man undoubtedly planned the marriage proposal most unexpectedly, leaving the woman both shocked and surprised at the same time.

Was it a yes? The video clearly captures the candid response of the woman. She is seen throwing her 'aww' reaction by closing her eyes and feeling the moment. She no sooner hugs him, followed by the couple kissing each other. It all hints at her happily accepting the proposal.

As the video surfaced online, it went viral and gathered several reactions. People reacted to the terrifying proposal by terming it "Less dangerous than marriage." One of the comments mentioned such an occurrence to be just a local thing: "Cali es Cali (sic)." While some shared joker faces in the comments section, others found the incident laughable.