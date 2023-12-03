No Roses, But Fried Chicken Bouquet: Couple Goes Viral For Wedding In KFC Style In Singapore

KFC-themed wedding in Singapore | Facebook

A wedding in Singapore has attracted fame for its quirky nature. On November 26, a couple tied the knot in a KFC-themed wedding as they held a bouquet of fried chicken and posed next to a life-size Zinger spicy chicken sandwich. The bride seemed to be obsessed with the food joint as she planned to make her special day "finger lickin' good."

32-year-old Laing Le Wong, who seeks wheelchair support, married 40-year-old Xie Peng in a quite uniquely themed wedding. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of many items picked from the KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) menu. It was reportedly the bride's dream to marry in a KFC style. Sharing visuals from her wedding showing her smile with chicken drumsticks-based bouquet instead of a flower one with roses and lilies, she said on Facebook, "I had the KFC-themed wedding of my dreams."

KFC covered the bill for half of the wedding food and offered the fowl-festive decorations for the reception along with sprinkling Colonel Sanders’ signature herbs across the wedding venue, according to reports.

It is said that the couple first met for an in-person date at a KFC outlet, making it the brand something special more then. It is since then that Wong turned a diehard fan of KFC and dreamt of enjoying her wedding in such a style.