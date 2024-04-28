Rishikesh Viral Video: Semi-Naked Foreign Nationals Joyfully Take Dip In Ganga River; Netizens React |

A video has gone viral on the internet showing bikini-clad foreigners taking a dip in the Ganga river in Rishikesh. An X user with the username, Himalayan Hindu, posted the video on his account with a caption that has become a point of debate on the social media platform. The user claimed that the Western tourist' culture gaining popularity in Rishikesh will slowly turn the holy place to Mini Bangkok.

'Ganga Turning Into Goa Beach,' Says X User

"Thank you Pushkar Singh Dhami for turning Pavitra Ganga into Goa Beach. Such things are now happening in Rishikesh & soon it will become Mini Bangkok," wrote the X user in his video post on April 26.

Thank you @pushkardhami for turning Pavitra Ganga into Goa Beach. Such things are now happening in #Rishikesh & soon it will become Mini Bangkok. https://t.co/5nbB86FfZK pic.twitter.com/VnOtRkWPXM — Himalayan Hindu (@himalayanhindu) April 26, 2024

In the video posted on X by Himalayan Hindu, one can see bikini-clad foreigner women and men wearing shorts, taking a dip in the holy Ganga river. They can be seen enjoying their activity, living the moment at its fullest. The X user, Himalayan Hindu however, not only condemned their act and also tagged Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in his point to bring the video to his attention.

He had also posted another video on April 24 where he alleged that rave parties and zombie culture were promoted in Rishikesh. He asked the CM to do something before all this runis the city.

Rishikesh is no more a city of religion, spirituality & yoga. It has become Goa. Why such rave parties/zombie culture is being promoted in #Rishikesh ?@pushkardhami , is this what Devbhoomi is known for? Something needs to ne done before they ruin this holy city.#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/mLOxAa7IFe — Himalayan Hindu (@himalayanhindu) April 24, 2024

"Rishikesh is no more a city of religion, spirituality & yoga. It has become Goa. Why such rave parties/zombie culture is being promoted in Rishikesh," he captioned the post. "Pushkar Singh Dhami, is this what Devbhoomi is known for? Something needs to ne done before they ruin this holy city," he added.

Both the video posts have received widespread criticism from netizens with many people claiming that nothing wrong is seen in the video as everyone in the video is just living the moment and enjoying the activity.

Check some netizen reactions here:

Where are the pot bellies? Why are they wearing swimsuits and not underwear like us Indians? Why are they having fun? — Vineeth Naik 🇮🇳 (@vineeth_naik) April 27, 2024

There is nothing wrong happening here. — Debaditya (@darc_elestial) April 27, 2024

Is this wrong. Their dressing might be different from us. Indians in abroad looks odd like this by our dressing. Other than that what wrong — varadharajan 🇮🇳 (@varadharaj97387) April 26, 2024

What’s wrong in this? I see foreigners enjoying and experiencing bliss in the lap of Ma Ganga. I see jeets from UP Haryana & Delhi drinking, creating ruckus in Rishikesh every time. Foreigners never create any ruckus and are always humble towards local people — Tange Wala (@AlbelaTangeWala) April 26, 2024

Right, they should have thrown garbage like this to make it more pavitra. pic.twitter.com/L7Ar0tMXnn — Lokesh (@lokeshvnaik) April 27, 2024

Rishikesh, being a popular travel destination for tourists from all over the world, attracts large number of people throughout the year. Many foreign nationals can be seen enjoying and interacting with the locals, embracing the local culture in our country.