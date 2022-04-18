YouTubers Abhi and Niyu plan to come up with a version of Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate

Abhi And Niyu have a channel on YouTube named after them. They share stories, news, positive things, inspiring videos, ideas, different content related to India on this YouTube channel.

For the unknowns, Abhiraj Rajadhyaksha is an Indian YouTuber and filmmaker. Niyati Mavinakurve is a content creator and they are known as Abhi And Niyu. They are also featured in Forbes 30 under 30.

Recently, Abhi and Niyu took to Twitter and asked the netizens whether they should start their own version of Satyameva Jayate, will they watch?

They believe they can host the show better than Bollywood star Aamir Khan.

See the tweet:

Sometimes I feel we can do a better version of Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate.

Should we invest our energies into doing so? Will you watch? — Abhi and Niyu (@abhiandniyu) April 18, 2022

Here's how the netizens reacted:

Make a video on reservations please have been putting a mail to you messages on twitter didn't get a response pic.twitter.com/sYAnzCF4OB — Gourav Dhoot (@greatdhoot) April 18, 2022

You can't better it. It had massive production budget, delved deep into pertinent issues and arranged for eminent public experts on each issue. If u can manage to do something similar I'll watch. — Aman Rai (@amanvrai) April 18, 2022

1. If you can show gender neutral stories -- YES



Believing only women are victims of violence is past.



According to NCRB data more men have died due to family problems than women in recent years.



2. If you can show how the women centric laws are mis used -- YES. — Mallikarjun (@Mallikarjun___1) April 18, 2022

But Try to be 100% Neutral .

Don't show ur opiniated Opinion but people's opinion should be shown .

Give example from both sides

And work according to both thesis and antithesis......🙏 — Ayush (@AyushNagekar9) April 18, 2022

Would suggest to go for 3-4 pilot episodes and more information less drama — Tanmay Desai (@TanmayDesai1989) April 18, 2022

Actually you are committed for it.

Thanks for presenting India with Indians.

You yourself are a Platform.

No need of any Special Platform.

You & Ur show must go on.

Stay Blessed and healthy both of U with cast & crew. — Yogesh Sharma (@yogesh_sharms) April 18, 2022

Yes, please do it. Don't be biased, show us the actual real picture, only facts & if possible the solutions/suggestions for those problems that too from genuine professionals from that particular field. — praveen pai 🇮🇳 (@nppassociates) April 18, 2022

Absolutely!!



To begin with a few suggestions:



1) the begging industry in India

2) Human trafficking

3) Hawala market and it's role in funding terror

4) Success of Make In India

5) Role and need of Defence MSMEs

6) The before and after of Art. 370



All the best! — SunshineTalkies (@ToofaniDevi) April 18, 2022

Keeping Aamir Khan aside, I think satyamev jayate team is doing good work on ground too.. There water cup was a success in some villages.. Now I think they are working on farming. They are working at grassroots level. What issues you plan to take up... — Kavitha Gandhad (@Kavitha56189234) April 18, 2022

Ur videos always provide deep knowledge about various subjects it would be really great to go much deep and wide in those things looking forward 🤗🤗 — Krishna (@im_realkrishna) April 18, 2022

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 07:43 PM IST