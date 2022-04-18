e-Paper Get App
Home / Viral / YouTubers Abhi and Niyu plan to come up with a version of Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate

In a recent tweet they said they can host the show better than Aamir Khan

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 07:35 PM IST

Abhi And Niyu have a channel on YouTube named after them. They share stories, news, positive things, inspiring videos, ideas, different content related to India on this YouTube channel.

For the unknowns, Abhiraj Rajadhyaksha is an Indian YouTuber and filmmaker. Niyati Mavinakurve is a content creator and they are known as Abhi And Niyu. They are also featured in Forbes 30 under 30.

Recently, Abhi and Niyu took to Twitter and asked the netizens whether they should start their own version of Satyameva Jayate, will they watch?

They believe they can host the show better than Bollywood star Aamir Khan.

See the tweet:

Here's how the netizens reacted:

