UP School Teacher Caught On Camera Damaging Neighbor's Car

A video has been circulating on social media that shows a woman allegedly breaking into her neighbor's house and damaging their car in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The incident took place early in the morning and was captured on video. Parul Sharma, a 30-year-old teacher, was seen using a brick and a rock to smash the car's windows parked outside her neighbour Shapia Goyal's house.

As per the TOI report, Sharma was booked by the police.

Sharma works as a primary school teacher in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. The video shows Sharma continuing her aggressive actions despite being confronted by Goyal's family. Additionally, Sharma's elderly mother accompanied her but did not intervene.

Sharma's behaviour escalated as she allegedly attacked Goyal's family, including her three-year-old son who sustained minor injuries, according to Shapia as per TOI.

Shapia said, "She created the chaos for around 45 minutes and left only after the police team reached our house."

The neighbors reported the incident to the police, alleging an ongoing dispute between the two families. Senior police officer Shankar Prasad stated, "A video of a fight between the neighbors in Bulanshahr's Kotwali Nagar has gone viral on social media."

A case has been registered under various sections, including charges of trespassing, voluntarily causing hurt, damaging property, and criminal intimidation. "Further investigation is underway," Prasad added.