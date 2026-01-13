Karnataka School Kidnapping: 2 Dharwad School Kids Missing, Found Safe After Alleged Abductor's Bike Crashes

Viral Video: Two Class 3 Students Go Missing From Karnataka School | Canva

Viral Video: A routine lunch break in one of the government primary schools in Karnataka's Dharwad district turned into a panic on Monday after two Class 3 students went missing, sparking fears of kidnapping among parents and teachers. According to NDTV reports, the children were later traced in the Uttara Kannada district after the man who allegedly took them away met with a motorcycle accident, police said.

The missing students were identified as Tanveer Dodmani and Lakshmi Kariyappanavar. They reportedly failed to return to their classrooms after the lunch break, following which school authorities alerted the parents. As the news spread, anxious family members and residents gathered on the school premises, fearing the worst.

As per the NDTV reports, the initial suspicion of abduction grew after CCTV footage from the area surfaced that showed a man leaving the vicinity on a motorcycle with the two children. The visuals raised serious concern and led to immediate police intervention. Teams from the local police station launched a search operation and began tracking the suspect's movement based on available footage and information.

The case took a dramatic turn when police received information about a motorcycle accident near Dandeli in the Uttara Kannada district. The rider involved in the accident was identified as Karim Mestri. When Dandeli police rushed to the spot, they found the two missing children with the injured man, confirming the link to the earlier disappearance.

The accused reportedly told police during preliminary interrogation that he had taken the children along with him and claimed he was planning to take them to Ulavi Chennabasaveshwara Jatra. The exact circumstances under which the children were taken are being investigated.

The children were rescued following the accident and were subsequently united with their parents in safe condition. The accused received injuries in the mishap and has been admitted to a government hospital for treatment. Further investigation to ascertain the motive and the sequence of events leading to the incident, NDTV reported.