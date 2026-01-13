 Karnataka School Kidnapping: 2 Dharwad School Kids Missing, Found Safe After Alleged Abductor's Bike Crashes
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka School Kidnapping: 2 Dharwad School Kids Missing, Found Safe After Alleged Abductor's Bike Crashes

Karnataka School Kidnapping: 2 Dharwad School Kids Missing, Found Safe After Alleged Abductor's Bike Crashes

Two Class 3 students went missing during a lunch break from a government primary school in Karnataka’s Dharwad district, triggering panic and kidnapping fears. CCTV footage showed a man taking them on a motorcycle. The children were later traced in Uttara Kannada after the accused met with an accident near Dandeli. They were rescued safely, while the injured accused was hospitalised.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video: Two Class 3 Students Go Missing From Karnataka School | Canva

Viral Video: A routine lunch break in one of the government primary schools in Karnataka's Dharwad district turned into a panic on Monday after two Class 3 students went missing, sparking fears of kidnapping among parents and teachers. According to NDTV reports, the children were later traced in the Uttara Kannada district after the man who allegedly took them away met with a motorcycle accident, police said.

The missing students were identified as Tanveer Dodmani and Lakshmi Kariyappanavar. They reportedly failed to return to their classrooms after the lunch break, following which school authorities alerted the parents. As the news spread, anxious family members and residents gathered on the school premises, fearing the worst.

As per the NDTV reports, the initial suspicion of abduction grew after CCTV footage from the area surfaced that showed a man leaving the vicinity on a motorcycle with the two children. The visuals raised serious concern and led to immediate police intervention. Teams from the local police station launched a search operation and began tracking the suspect's movement based on available footage and information.

Read Also
HPSC HSIIDC For Group B Posts Recruitment 2026: Notification For 50 Vacancies Released; Check...
article-image

The case took a dramatic turn when police received information about a motorcycle accident near Dandeli in the Uttara Kannada district. The rider involved in the accident was identified as Karim Mestri. When Dandeli police rushed to the spot, they found the two missing children with the injured man, confirming the link to the earlier disappearance.

FPJ Shorts
Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been DM'ing Me Too'
Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been DM'ing Me Too'
'Attack On Tamil Culture': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Backs Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', Attacks Centre Over Film Certification
'Attack On Tamil Culture': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Backs Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', Attacks Centre Over Film Certification
Isha Malviya Quitting Laughter Chefs 3 For 'Big Bollywood Debut'? Actress Opens Up About Her 'First Big Step' In Industry
Isha Malviya Quitting Laughter Chefs 3 For 'Big Bollywood Debut'? Actress Opens Up About Her 'First Big Step' In Industry
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026 | 'BJP Trying To Subvert Democracy': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Saffron Party Over Alleged Cash Distribution In Dombivali
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026 | 'BJP Trying To Subvert Democracy': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Saffron Party Over Alleged Cash Distribution In Dombivali

The accused reportedly told police during preliminary interrogation that he had taken the children along with him and claimed he was planning to take them to Ulavi Chennabasaveshwara Jatra. The exact circumstances under which the children were taken are being investigated.

The children were rescued following the accident and were subsequently united with their parents in safe condition. The accused received injuries in the mishap and has been admitted to a government hospital for treatment. Further investigation to ascertain the motive and the sequence of events leading to the incident, NDTV reported.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MPBSE Schedule 2026: Class 10th And 12th Revised Exam Timetable Out;

MPBSE Schedule 2026: Class 10th And 12th Revised Exam Timetable Out;

Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2026 Released At mahahsscboard.in; Exams Begin February 10

Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2026 Released At mahahsscboard.in; Exams Begin February 10

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Distributes ₹25.25 Crore Scholarships To 1,709 Meritorious Students On Swami...

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Distributes ₹25.25 Crore Scholarships To 1,709 Meritorious Students On Swami...

Delhi University's Miranda House Students Named Brand Ambassadors For Anti-Drug Awareness Drive

Delhi University's Miranda House Students Named Brand Ambassadors For Anti-Drug Awareness Drive

CUET PG 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At exams.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

CUET PG 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At exams.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here