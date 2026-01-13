HPSC HSIIDC For Group B Posts Recruitment 2026: Notification For 50 Vacancies Released; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here

HPSC HSIIDC For Group B Posts Recruitment 2026 | hpsc.gov.in

HPSC HSIIDC For Group B Posts Recruitment 2026: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has issued the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) Group B Recruitment 2026 notification on the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in. The online application procedure will begin on January 15, 2026, with candidates able to apply until February 16, 2026.

HPSC HSIIDC For Group B Posts Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

This process will fill a total of 50 Group B vacancies. The available positions include Assistant General Manager, Senior Manager, Manager, Assistant Town Planner, Company Secretary, System Analyst, and Junior System Analyst.

HPSC HSIIDC For Group B Posts Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The educational requirements for each position vary. Applicants must hold a graduate or postgraduate degree in the relevant discipline. Some positions require CA, ICWA, MBA, LLB, BTech, BE, MCA, or planning credentials. Work experience is essential for a variety of positions. Knowledge of Hindi or Sanskrit up to the matric level is required.

Read Also NEP 2020 And School Teacher Education: Slow Process Of Implementation

The age range for HSIIDC Group B positions is 18–42 years. Age relaxation will be granted in accordance with the Haryana government laws.

HPSC HSIIDC For Group B Posts Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: After this, finish the registration form by entering the details, uploading the required documents, paying the application fee, and then submitting.

Step 3: Now, download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

HPSC HSIIDC For Group B Posts Recruitment 2026: Application Fees

Aspirants in the general category and from other states are required to pay a Rs 1000 application fee. Haryana's reserved category candidates, women candidates, and ex-servicemen pay a reduced price. Applicants with impairments from Haryana are exempt from paying the fee. The charge must be paid online.

HPSC HSIIDC For Group B Posts Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

Shortlisting, a written test, and an interview may all be part of the selection process. HPSC will make the final selection depending on the number of applications received.