JKNC Chief Farooq Abdullah Demands Probe By International Investigating Agencies In Recent J&K Killings

Poonch: Condemning the shooting of a man and a couple by terrorists in two different incidents in Shopian and Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Chief Farooq Abdullah said that terrorism continues to exist here.

"Terrorism still exists here. No matter which party member he (BJP leader and ex-Sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh) belonged to, targeting somebody, needs to be investigated. Whether he was killed by terrorists or people here, before pointing fingers at somebody, it needs to be investigated fast," Farooq Abdullah told ANI in an exclusive interview.

Impact Of Terrorism On J&K's Tourism Industry

He further highlighted that such attacks will adversely impact the tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Tourists were also attacked in Pahalgam. This is a tragedy, it is affecting our tourism industry," said the JKNC chief.

Farooq Abdullah's Demand For International Pressure

Farooq Abdullah demanded that international pressure must be created and that there is a need for a probe involving international investigating agencies into the recent killings.

"Yesterday, I said that until the terrorism stops, there won't be any talks with our neighbouring country (Pakistan). We need cooperation from them. We need to identify the person who is coming here and killing the innocent. International pressure must be created, and international investigating agencies must probe the matter," he added.

Death Of Former BJP Sarpanch, Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh

Meanwhile, a former BJP Sarpanch, Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh was killed, and a couple from Jaipur were injured in two separate incidents of firing by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian and Anantnag districts, respectively, late on Saturday night, police said.

In the second incident, a couple from Jaipur was injured in the Yannar area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The police stated that the terrorists fired upon and injured a lady, Farha, a resident of Jaipur, and her spouse, Tabrez, at Yannar in Anantnag. The injured were evacuated and taken to the hospital for treatment. According to sources, the condition of the injured couple is stable.