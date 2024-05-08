'This Is The Time For Sacrifice...', Farooq Abdullah Calls Upon Voters

Farooq Abdullah | PTI

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah launched an all-out attack on the BJP, reminding how the "mosques were razed, madrassas were bull-dozed and innocent people were allegedly lynched for eating beef".

Farooq Abdullah's Call For "Time For Sacrifice"

Calling the people it the "time for sacrifice," the National Conference veteran asked the members of the gathering to pray to God to cause their (BJP) downfall, who are attempting to rewrite the Constitution.

"This is the time for sacrifice. Today, it is your test. Wake up. Pray to God. That the INDIA alliance should win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. May God cause his downfall (BJP) and the country will be saved. Pray for all those who are caught in a big storm. You must have seen how the mosques were knocked down. Madrassa were bulldozed," Farooq, the former Union Minister, said while addressing a rally at Rawalpora in Srinagar on May 5.

"Innocent people were lynched for eating beef. Today, they (BJP) are saying, 'We will tell you what to eat, how you will dress, and where you will go'. We will not accept it .We are free people," he added.

He also said that everyone is equal before the Constitution of India.

"The Constitution of India is free. Everyone is equal, be it Hindu or anyone. So pray to God: 'Those who are attempting to rewrite the Constitution should be humiliated'. Vote cautiously on that day. (Polling for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat is scheduled for May 13). Ask God to give you time to vote before he takes your life. I am asking God to take my life only when we will be out of this trouble. God should bless me with health.Give me courage. To take the country forward," he added.

Voting In Jammu & kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 5 Lok Sabha seats, including Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag-Rajouri, Udhampur and Jammu. The voting in Jammu and Kashmir is being held in five phases. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases, running from April 19 to June 1

The counting of votes and results will be declared on June 4.