'Lalu Prasad Yadav Will Never Transfer Power': Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary Lashes At RJD Supremo For Nepotism

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, accusing him of nepotism and family appeasement within his party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

He said that the BJP, on the other hand, is working to connect the people on the ground and the party has no place for nepostim as every member of the party is treated equally.

"Bharatiya Janata Party is a party of the common people, where everyone, from the Prime Minister to an ordinary party worker, is treated equally. We do not adhere to concepts of royalty or hierarchy. Each party worker connects directly with the people on the ground, and even Prime Minister Modi connects with the poor personally. How can we be unequal?" said Chaudhary.

"RJD has only 20 to 25 percent of the vote, and they think integrating casteism into politics will work for them. Even if they win the elections, Lalu Ji is not going to give power to anyone. He will only transfer it to his family. When RJD was in government, Tejashwi was the deputy Chief Minister and when in opposition, he was the leader of the opposition and in another house, his mother was accompanying him. Lalu Ji can never give prominent positions to any outsider," Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said.

Bihar Deputy CM Takes A Jibe At Tejashwi Yadav

Taking a jibe at Tejashwi, he remarked that Tejashwi might consider himself a prince because his parents were former Chief Ministers of Bihar. He added that Lalu Yadav's family lives only for their own interests.

He added, "Lalu Ji's kids were not even present in Bihar during the 'Jungle Raj' era. His daughter, Rohini Acharya, was in Singapore. Now that Bihar has been transformed and developed under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Modi, they have returned to contest elections. I appeal to the voters of Saran: defeat her this time, and if she remains committed even after losing, then consider supporting her in the future."

Bihar Deputy CM Alleges RJD Of Opposing Reservation Policies & Constitution

Earlier, Samrat Chaudhary had alleged that the RJD opposes reservation policies and the Constitution. While addressing the media, he also questioned the credentials of Lalu's son and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav in addressing crucial political issues.

Elections in Bihar are contested in all seven phases. With 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, the fourth highest among all States and Union Territories, Bihar holds a crucial position in shaping Indian politics. RJD from the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats. As part of the NDA, the BJP and JD (U) will contest for 17 and 16 seats, respectively.

The results of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4th.