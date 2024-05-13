Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Video Shows Tej Pratap Yadav Angrily Pushing Away RJD Worker On Stage, BJP Says 'Jungle Raj' On Display

Tej Pratap Yadav angrily pushed away a party worker in Patna | X | IANS

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav violently pushed away a party worker on stage at a party function onMonday, May 13. A video of the incident went viral on social media platform X. In the video, Tej Pratap is seen angrily pushing away a party worker. The incident took place in Patna after the nomination of Misa Bharti. Local reports said that a scuffle broke out between Tej Pratap Yadav and RJD supporters at the Shri Krishna Memorial Hall.

It is not clear what led the mercurial RJD leader to lose his cool at the party worker. Thankfully, Tej Pratap's sister Misa Bharti and his mother Rabdi Devi intervened to control the situation.

Patna: After the nomination of Misa Bharti, a scuffle broke out between Tej Pratap Yadav and RJD supporters at the Shri Krishna Memorial Hall. pic.twitter.com/hVBPiVtfhi — IANS (@ians_india) May 13, 2024

BJP Attacks RJD Over The Video

The BJP was quick to react to the video. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the video was a sign of things to come if the RJD came to power in the state and recalled the "jungleraaj" time in Bihar.

"VVIP arrogance & gundaagardi peaks Jungle raj display on public stage as Lalu’s son Tej Pratap assaults & pushes a karyakarta on stage. Imagine if they are like this to workers on stage before elections what they will do to Janta after elections," said Poonawalla sharing the video of the incident.

pic.twitter.com/Bmxe59Hd9W — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) May 13, 2024

Tej Pratap Yadav is known for his mercurial nature and has lost his cool in the public in the past too. The RJD leader has courted controversy due to his controversial utterings and actions. However, with this incident coming at a time when the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are underway, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to attack the RJD and INDIA alliance.

YSRCP MLA Slaps Voter

This is the second such incident in a day. Earlier, a YSRCP MLA in Andhra's Guntur, slapped a voter after the person raised objection over the MLA jumping the queue at the polling station on Monday. The video of the incident went viral. The state of Andhra Pradesh votes for the Lok Sabha as well as the state assembly on Monday, May 13.