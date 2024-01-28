'Award Him Girgit Ratna': Tej Pratap Yadav's 'Paltis Kumar' Swipe At Nitish After He Joins NDA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday tendered resignation, bringing the Mahagathbandhan government in the eastern state to end. Nitish Kumar will now take oath as the CM again with the support of the BJP and its allies, joining the NDA.

Lalu Yadav's son and minister in erstwhile Mahagathbandhan government, Tej Pratap Yadav, took a swipe at the JD(U) chief after he quit the alliance and asked governor to dissolve the government.

"“Chameleon” is infamous just like that..! Paltis Kumar should also be honored with “Chameleon Ratna” for his speed of color change," Tej Pratap Yadav wrote on X.

“गिरगिट” तो बस यूँ ही बदनाम है..! रंग बदलने की रफ़्तार से तो पलटिस कुमार को भी “गिरगिट रत्न“ से सम्मानित करना चाहिए। — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) January 28, 2024

Garbage back in dump, says Lalu's daughter

Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya also took a dig at Nitish Kumar on Sunday.

"Garbage goes back into the dustbin Garbage - Happy stinking garbage to the group!" Rohini's post on X in Hindi read.

Nitish Kumar is expected to be sworn in at 5 pm today, and he will now seek to establish a new government with the backing of the BJP.

Sources suggest that Kumar was displeased with the INDIA bloc over unsuccessful seat-sharing negotiations.

After stepping down today, Nitish stated, "I will dissolve the previous alliance and forge a new one."