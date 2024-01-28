'I Was Hurt, Humne Chhod Diya': Nitish Kumar On Why He Quit INDIA Bloc To Join NDA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday tendered resignation, bringing the Mahagathbandhan government in the eastern state to end. Nitish Kumar will now take oath as the CM again with the support of the BJP and its all, joining the NDA.

After Nitish Kumar handed over his resignation to governor, he took questions from the reporters outside the Raj Bhavan. When questioned about him being accused of 'opportunistic politics', Kumar hit out at the INDIA bloc, saying he was 'hurt' by the member parties.

"I wasn't saying anything from a while now. You must remember I was wanting to say a lot of things lately but did not speak. I was doing so much work, I also formed an alliance there (INDIA bloc), did a lot of things for it. But the others were not working at all. I was hurt because of that. People in the party were also hurt by the behaviour. Because of that I had stopped talking.

Nitish Kumar, when asked what would he like to say about INDIA bloc, he smilingly said, "Humne Chhod Diya (We have left it)."

Nitish to take oath today with BJP support

Nitish's resignation makes way for the 72-year-old JDU leader to take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar state, once again for the ninth time, but with BJP's support this time. BJP leaders are set to visit the residence of Nitish Kumar later today. He is set to take oath again in the evening at 5pm today, said reports.

Nitish Kumar's resignation officially ends the Mahagathbandhan governement's reign in the state and marks the return of NDA government in Bihar. This is the fourth time that Nitish Kumar resorted to switching sides in power.

Shortly after submitting his resignation to the Governor of state, outgoing Bihar CM and JDU president Nitish Kumar interacted with the media. Shedding light on the cause that led to his move, Nitish said, "...this situation came because everything was not going well...I was taking opinion from everyone. I listened to all of them. Today I have resigned and ended the government..." He particularly mentioned that the his alliance with the INDIA Bloc didn't work well leading to his resignation.