 BJP MLA Harish Khurana Shares AI-Generated Image Linking AAP To CM Attack, Opposition Party Hits Back
BJP MLA Harish Khurana Shares AI-Generated Image Linking AAP To CM Attack, Opposition Party Hits Back

Wednesday, August 20, 2025
A political storm has erupted in Delhi following sensational allegations linking the Aam Aadmi Party to the recent attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public hearing.

BJP MLA Harish Khurana has shared a viral photograph on social media showing the alleged attacker, Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakaria, alongside senior AAP leader Gopal Italia from Gujarat. The image has sparked fierce political accusations and counter-allegations.

Targeting AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal directly on X, Khurana wrote, "What we feared has happened... the CM attack's connection to Aam Aadmi Party is clearly visible. Kejriwal ji, please explain 'what is this relationship called?'"

The photograph has triggered widespread speculation across political corridors about potential AAP involvement in the assault on the Delhi CM.

However, AAP has vehemently rejected the allegations, claiming the photograph is artificially generated. The party stated, "We do not support any violence. Harish Khurana is defaming BJP itself by using AI photos."

AAP released an original video link from 2nd August showing Gopal Italia with a different person, dismissing the viral image as fabricated.

Police investigations into the attack continue while political parties exchange accusations in this developing controversy.

