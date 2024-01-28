'I'd Rather Die Than Join Them', Old Video Of Nitish Kumar Goes Viral Over His Alliance With BJP

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | File

In the middle of the Bihar political turmoil, an old video of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has resurfaced on social media, where Kumar could be seen responding to questions asked by reporters on his separation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in August 2022 and returning to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress in the state to form a government under Mahagathbandhan.

According to the viral video, when reporters asked Kumar about his split from the BJP and reuniting with RJD and Congress, Kumar replied, "The question doesn't arise. Mar jana kabol hai, unke sath jana humko kabhi kabol nahin hai, ye achi taraha jaan lijiye (I'd rather die than join them)." He also said his alliance with the BJP was a big 'mistake.' While responding to reporters' questions, Kumar's deputy chief minister, Tejashwi Yadav, stood beside him.

The Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh shared the video, and he captioned it, "Kumar will never cross the Lakshman Rekha. I hope he remains loyal to his words." The video is highly circulated and viewed, with people in comments highlighting Kumar's frequent switch and suggesting how it has proven to be damaging Kumar's political career.

According to reports, Nitish Kumar will form a government in Bihar with the BJP after dropping the RJD and Congress alliances. Nitish Kumar's reunification with the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections will be a big setback for the INDIA bloc, as Kumar played a key role in uniting the opposition and fighting against the Narendra Modi-led BJP in the country.

Reportedly, JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Sunday. Earlier today, Kumar requested time to meet with the Governor, sparking considerable speculation over his resignation. Kumar handed over his resignation to the Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Raj Bhavan, stating, "We have decided to sever ties with the Mahagathbandhan in the state".