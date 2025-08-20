Rajasthan: Four Killed And Four Injured In Tragic Head-On Collision Between Car And Dumper On Kota-Udaipur Highway

At least four people were killed in a road accident and four others were injured on the Kota-Udaipur highway in Rajasthan's Bundi district early Wednesday morning. | Representational Image

Jaipur: At least four people were killed in a road accident and four others were injured on the Kota-Udaipur highway in Rajasthan's Bundi district early Wednesday morning, said officials

The collision occurred near the Baba Ramdev temple in the Dabi police station area of Bundi district at around 5 a.m. According to preliminary information, a dumper and a car collided head-on with significant impact.

The car, carrying eight people, was en route from Beawar to Rajsamand, reportedly arranged by contractor Hemraj.

The accident took place just 5 km before the Dhaneshwar toll plaza.

An ambulance was dispatched immediately after the highway control room alerted emergency services. Upon reaching the scene, rescue personnel found all eight car occupants injured. The victims were first rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dabi, according to the officials here.

Tragically, one person was declared dead on arrival. The remaining injured were referred to Kota’s Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

At the hospital in Kota, three more victims, including a woman, succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The four surviving victims continue to receive medical care, with one of them being a one-and-a-half-year-old child.

Police officials confirmed the details, stating that the accident occurred in front of the Baba Ramdev temple, not far from the Dhaneshwar toll. The officials added that the deceased's bodies were kept in the mortuary, and post-mortem procedures would be conducted once their families arrive.

The crash caused a stir in the area, briefly disrupting traffic on the highway.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the collision and whether negligence or overspeeding was involved.

The tragic accident again gives lessons that travellers should be extra careful during early morning hours when visibility is low and fatigue often plays a role, said the officials.

