Bihar Political Crisis: From Lalu Prasad’s ‘Game Plan’ To Rahul Gandhi’s Reach Out, This Is How RJD, Congress Are Planning To Tackle ‘Paltu Ram’ Nitish Kumar

The political landscape in Bihar is undergoing significant shifts as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress brace themselves for potential changes in the wake of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's move to switch alliances, possibly rejoining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Amidst speculations that Kumar will replace RJD ministers and replace them with BJP faces, and take oath as CM for the ninth time, the political scenario in the state is gaining momentum.

Currently, Kumar's Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) is in coalition with the RJD and Left parties in Bihar, making his departure from the Mahagathbandhan a substantial blow to the Opposition's INDIA bloc just ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

As the rumors swirl, the Congress and the RJD are said to have formulated plans to navigate through this political crisis.

At a press conference, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced that the responsibility of handling the ongoing situation in Bihar has been given to Bhupesh Baghel, the former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Ramesh mentioned that this situation is likely to play out in the next "two-three days," indicating the urgency and the complex nature of the political developments.

Lalu's 'game plan'

Meanwhile, the RJD, led by Lalu Prasad Yadav, is reported to have a well-thought-out “game plan.” RJD leader Manoj Jha during an interaction with media said that Lalu has been granted the authority to make key decisions for the party. Following a meeting with RJD leaders, Jha said, “Discussion on several things was done. All the issues, whether from the national or state level, were discussed during the meeting. It was a legislature meeting, Lalu Yadav, Deputy CM (Tejashwi Yadav) all MLAs, everyone was present. We all have authorised Lalu Yadav to take the decision..."

This meeting underscores that while Kumar is playing with his cards, his alliance patterns are also not leaving any stone unturned to take full control of the situation, although the numbers game to stake claim to form the government does not seem to be in their favour at this juncture.

Reports also suggest that Lalu has taken additional measures to ensure preparedness within the party ranks. He reportedly instructed all RJD MPs to stay in Patna for the next few days, emphasising the need for constant connectivity by asking them not to switch off their mobile phones. Lalu's proactive moves indicate that he is ready to tackle any adverse situation that may arise due to Kumar’s actions.

Rahul's reach out

In a parallel development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached out to Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, urging him to join the INDIA bloc. However, HAM spokesperson Shyam Sunder Sharan clarified the party's allegiance, stating, “It is clear that we are part of the NDA and will continue to stand firmly with the decisions of the alliance under the leadership of PM Modi."

Amid these interactions, reports suggest that Manjhi has been offered the Chief Minister's post by Lalu, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding political drama.

Further intensifying the situation, reports indicate that Lalu approached 10 JD(U) MLAs, convincing them to remain absent on the day of a potential floor test. In addition to this, there are reports that the RJD may attempt to contact 16 JD(U) MLAs.

These strategic moves are calculated to leave the JD(U) short of the half-way mark in the 243-member Bihar assembly. It has been said that RJD might promise seats to these 16 MLAs in upcoming elections, including Lok Sabha polls, Rajya Sabha polls, MLC elections, and Bihar Assembly Elections.

In the midst of these speculations, RJD and Congress in Bihar are conducting a series of meetings which show the nervousness and anticipation of possible quake which may dent the larger task of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party on a national level by the INDI Alliance as well.

In a day or two the political landscape in Bihar is set to change significantly with implications for both regional dynamics and the broader national political scenario.

While political games continue to unfold throughout the day, an official confirmation from Nitish Kumar's is still pending and the night seems to be young as ever.