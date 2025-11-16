 Rajasthan News: Senior IAS Officer V Srinivas Appointed As New Chief Secretary Of State After Sudhansh Pant’s Exit
Following the sudden return of Sudhansh Pant to Delhi, V. Srinivas, a senior IAS officer of the 1989 batch of the Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Rajasthan. The state government issued orders regarding this on Sunday.

Manish Godha, Sunday, November 16, 2025, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
Senior IAS officer V. Srinivas returns from central deputation to take charge as Rajasthan’s new Chief Secretary | X - @MBureaucrats

Jaipur, Nov 16: Following the sudden return of Sudhansh Pant to Delhi, V. Srinivas, a senior IAS officer of the 1989 batch of the Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Rajasthan.

The state government issued orders regarding this on Sunday. V. Srinivas will also hold the additional charge of Chairman of the Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Corporation Limited and Chief Resident Commissioner, New Delhi.

V. Srinivas Returns From Centre After Key Roles

V. Srinivas, the second in seniority in the IAS cadre of the state, had been on deputation to the central government since 2018, where he held key positions in various departments. He was currently serving as secretary to the Department of Administrative Reforms and the Department of Pensions.

Centre Approves Return to State Cadre

Following outgoing chief secretary Sudhansh Pant's deputation orders to the central government, the state government had requested the return of the services of Srinivas to the state cadre. Accepting the request, the central government relieved him on Friday, and now he is likely to assume charge on Monday.

Third Officer to Return From Centre to Lead State Bureaucracy

V. Srinivas is the third officer after Sudhansh Pant and Usha Sharma to return from the central government to head the bureaucracy in the state. Sudhansh Pant was called by the Bhajan Lal Sharma government, while Usha Sharma returned on the call of the previous Ashok Gehlot government.

