 Tamil Nadu Govt Announces Pongal Bonus For C, D Category Employees & Pensioners
The Tamil Nadu government has announced a special Pongal bonus for C and D category employees and pensioners for 2024–25. Employees will get ₹3,000, while pensioners and family pensioners will receive ₹1,000. The state has sanctioned ₹183.86 crore to ensure timely disbursal ahead of the festival.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | PTI

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has announced a special Pongal bonus for C and D category employees and pensioners for the 2024–25 financial year, reaffirming its commitment to employee welfare ahead of the harvest festival.

Official Order Issued

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has issued an official order sanctioning additional financial assistance to support government staff and pensioners during the festive season.

According to the government order, employees belonging to C and D categories will receive an additional Rs 3,000 as Pongal bonus.

In addition, C and D category pensioners, as well as family pensioners, will be granted a special payment of Rs 1,000.

The measure is aimed at providing financial relief to lower-grade employees and retired personnel, many of whom depend on fixed incomes to meet household expenses.

To implement the scheme, the State government has sanctioned a total allocation of Rs 183.86 crore. This amount will cover the payment of Pongal bonuses to C and D category pensioners, family pensioners, and former village officers who are eligible under the scheme.

The Finance Department has been instructed to ensure that the funds are released without delay so that beneficiaries receive the amount well in advance of the festival.

In addition to regular employees and pensioners, the government has also extended the benefit to those working on lump-sum and consolidated pay.

Such employees will receive a special payment of Rs 1,000 as part of the Pongal package. This move is expected to benefit thousands of temporary and contract workers serving in various government departments and institutions across the State.

Officials said the decision reflects the government's continued focus on employee welfare and inclusive growth. By extending financial support to lower-income categories, the government aims to help families manage festival-related expenses and maintain financial stability during the Pongal season.

Employee associations have welcomed the announcement, noting that the timely release of the bonus will provide much-needed relief amid rising living costs.

With the necessary funds now sanctioned, departments have been instructed to complete the disbursement process at the earliest, ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries receive the Pongal bonus before the festival celebrations begin.

