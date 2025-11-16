Rajasthan: 6 Pilgrims Killed, 14 Injured In Collision Between Tempo & Trailer On Jodhpur-Balesar Highway; Videos Surface | ANI

Jaipur: Six people were killed, and 14 others injured when a tempo carrying pilgrims collided with a trailer loaded with grain sacks on the Jodhpur-Balesar stretch of National Highway 125 early Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near the Khari Beri village in the Jodhpur district.

The tempo, carrying around 20 pilgrims from Gujarat's Banaskantha and Dhansura areas and heading to Ramdeora, was hit by the speeding trailer coming from the opposite direction, Balesar SHO Moolsingh Bhati said.

#WATCH | Jodhpur, Rajasthan: Five people killed and 14 injured after a trailer truck and a tempo carrying devotees collided near Khari Beri village on NH-125. The injured are receiving treatment at Jodhpur MDM Hospital. pic.twitter.com/5hvxG4QWi6 — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2025

#WATCH | Jodhpur, Rajasthan: Vikas Kumar, Superintendent at MDM Hospital, says, "Later, around 7:00 a.m., we learned that a tempo and a truck collided, resulting in a fire. There are 17 patients in total: 3 patients are brought dead, and 14 are receiving treatment. Among them,… https://t.co/0GtGqqLJY0 pic.twitter.com/gOYaak3YZ0 — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2025

"Three women died on the spot, apart from three others. Their bodies have been kept at the Balesar hospital mortuary. The 14 injured people were rushed to the hospital, from where they were referred to the MDM Hospital in Jodhpur," Bhati said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the SHO added.

