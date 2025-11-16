Uttar Pradesh Orders Shops, Showrooms To Provide Chairs & Rest Breaks For Staff | Representational Image - ANI

Lucknow: In a major labour reform aimed at improving working conditions in Uttar Pradesh’s retail sector, the state Labour Department has made it compulsory for shops and showrooms to provide seating and brief rest breaks for employees who are otherwise required to stand for long hours. The move comes after growing concerns about health problems faced by workers, particularly women, in malls and high-volume retail outlets.

The Uttar Pradesh Labour Department has issued new directives requiring all retail stores and commercial establishments to provide seating arrangements such as chairs, stools or benches for their employees. Officials said the decision was prompted by long-standing complaints that workers in sales and retail outlets are often forced to stand throughout their shifts, leading to a range of health issues.

Workers, especially women in large showrooms and mall-based outlets, routinely stand for hours without rest. Many major retail chains, despite high turnovers, do not provide any seating arrangements for staff. Even housekeeping and support workers in malls often face restrictions on taking short breaks, treating sitting down almost as a violation of workplace norms. These conditions have led to chronic pain in the legs, ankles and lower back, fatigue, poor blood circulation and conditions like plantar fasciitis.

Taking note of these issues, the Labour and Employment Department has amended Section 28 (a) of the Uttar Pradesh Shops and Commercial Establishments Rules, 1962. Under the revised provisions, employees must be allowed two to five minutes of rest every half hour to reduce health risks associated with prolonged standing. Officials said similar measures are already in place in states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Along with the seating mandate, the department has also changed the rules for women working night shifts. The night duty window, earlier defined as 9 pm to 6 am, has now been revised to 7 pm to 6 am. The government has additionally made it compulsory for employers to issue appointment letters to every worker, a requirement that was previously overlooked in many establishments.

Officials said the combined measures aim to improve workplace dignity and basic comfort for thousands of workers employed in Uttar Pradesh’s rapidly expanding retail and service sector.