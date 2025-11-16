 Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 16, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan Sambad Night Sunday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 16, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan Sambad Night Sunday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 16, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan Sambad Night Sunday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Representational Image

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Toucan Sunday Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, November 16, 2025. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Toucan Sunday Weekly Lottery November 16, 2025, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Infra News: Kandivali Station Redevelopment Nears Completion With New Elevated Deck Under MUTP-3A
Mumbai Infra News: Kandivali Station Redevelopment Nears Completion With New Elevated Deck Under MUTP-3A
Governors Of Maharashtra & Punjab Release Stamp On Jain Saint, Acharya Jawahar Lal Ji Maharaj
Governors Of Maharashtra & Punjab Release Stamp On Jain Saint, Acharya Jawahar Lal Ji Maharaj
India's Explosive Duo Deepika & Anekha Flatten Pakistan; Unbeaten Streak Soars
India's Explosive Duo Deepika & Anekha Flatten Pakistan; Unbeaten Streak Soars
Mumbai News: Macchimar Nagar Redevelopment In Cuffe Parade Stalled For Over 2.5 Years; Ex-BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Warns Protests If Tender Is Cancelled
Mumbai News: Macchimar Nagar Redevelopment In Cuffe Parade Stalled For Over 2.5 Years; Ex-BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Warns Protests If Tender Is Cancelled

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 16, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 16, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 16, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Uttar Pradesh Orders Shops, Showrooms To Provide Chairs & Rest Breaks For Staff

Uttar Pradesh Orders Shops, Showrooms To Provide Chairs & Rest Breaks For Staff

Rajasthan News: Senior IAS Officer V Srinivas Appointed As New Chief Secretary Of State After...

Rajasthan News: Senior IAS Officer V Srinivas Appointed As New Chief Secretary Of State After...

Delhi Car Blast: Agencies Trace 7 Bank Accounts Linked To Dr Shaheen Across 3 Cities

Delhi Car Blast: Agencies Trace 7 Bank Accounts Linked To Dr Shaheen Across 3 Cities

On Camera: Van Rams Into 10-Year-Old Girl Walking On Road In UP’s Bahraich; FIR Registered

On Camera: Van Rams Into 10-Year-Old Girl Walking On Road In UP’s Bahraich; FIR Registered