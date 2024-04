Western Railway To Run 4 Pairs Of Summer Special Trains To Various Destinations To Meet Travel Demand | File Photo

Mumbai: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run 04 more pairs of Summer Special Trains on Special Fare.

Train No.09093/09094 Mumbai Central – Patna – Surat AC Special Train [2 Trips]

Train No. 09093 Mumbai Central – Patna Special will depart from Mumbai Central on Tuesday, 30th April, 2024 at 11 pm & will reach Patna at 11.00 am on Thursday, 02nd May, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09094 Patna - Surat Special will depart from Patna on Thursday, 02nd May, 2024 at 2 pm & will arrive Surat at 03.30 am, on Saturday, 04th April, 2024.

Enroute, this train will halt at Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaramnagar, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Banaras, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara station in both directions. Train No. 09093 will have an additional halt at Borivali, Boisar, Vapi, Valsad and Surat (Arrival 02.40 hrs/ Departure 02.45 hrs) station.

This train comprises of AC 3-Tier Coaches.

Train No. 09041/09042 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur - Ujjain Special (Unreserved) [02 Trips]

Train no. 09041 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Sunday, 28th April, 2024 at 06.00 am and will reach Gorakhpur at 8.30 pm, on Monday, 29th April, 2024. Similarly, Train no. 09042 Gorakhpur - Ujjain Special will depart from Gorakhpur on Monday, 29th April, 2024 at 11.30 pm and will reach Ujjain at 02.30 am on Wednesday, 01st May, 2024.

Enroute, Train No. 09041 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur Special will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Bhestan (Arrival 10.10 /Departure 10.15), Chlathan, Bardoli, Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamalapati, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Sultanpur, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya Dham, Mankapur and Basti station. Train no.09042 Gorakhpur - Ujjain Special will halt at Basti, Mankapur, Ayodhya Dham, Ayodhya Cantt, Sultanpur, Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Virangana Lakshmibai, Bina and Sant Hirdaramnagar station.

This train comprises of General Second Class Coaches

Train No.09001/09002 Udhna – Jaynagar - Ujjain Special Train (Unreserved) [02 Trips]

Train No. 09001 Udhna - Jaynagar will depart from Udhna on Sunday, 28th April, 2024 at 11.25 am & will reach Jaynagar at 03.00 am on Tuesday, 30th April, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09002 Jaynagar - Ujjain Special will depart from Jaynagar on Tuesday, 30th April, 2024 at 06.00 am & will reach Ujjain at 3 pm, the next day.

Enroute, Train no. 09001 Udhna – Jaynagar special will halt at Chalthan (Arrival 11.40 hrs/Departure 11.45 hrs), Bardoli, Nandurbar Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamalapati, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Barauni, Samastipur, Darbhanga and Madhubani station. Train No. 09002 Jaynagar – Ujjain special will halt at Madhubani, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Barauni, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur, Patna, Ara, Buxar, Pr. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Virangana Lakshmibai, Bina and Sant Hirdaramnagar station.

This train comprises of General Second Class Coaches.

Train No. 09103/09104 Udhna - Muzzaffarpur Special Train [02 Trips]

Train No. 09103 Udhna – Muzzaffarpur Special will depart from Udhna on Sunday, 28th April, 2024 at 10 pm & will reach Muzzaffarpur at 10.00 am on Tuesday, 30th April, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09104 Muzzaffarpur Special will depart from Muzzaffarpur on Tuesday, 30th April, 2024 at 1 pm. & will reach Udhna at 00.30 am on Thursday, 02nd May, 2024.

Enroute, this train will halt at Surat (Arrival 10.15 pm/ Departure 10.20 pm), Sayan, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaramnagar, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Banaras, Ghazipur City, Ballia, Chhapra, Sonpur and Hajipur station in both directions.

This train comprises of Sleeper and General Second Class Coaches.

The Booking for Train No 09093 & 09103 will open from 28th April, 2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in