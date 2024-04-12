Suraj Meher Accident: Chhattisgarh Actor Who Died In Tragic Road Crash Was Forced To Travel By Road After Missing Train Due To Delayed Shooting

Actor Suraj Meher lost his life in a road accident after his vehicle collided with a mini pick-up truck |

Raipur: New information has surfaced in the tragic death of actor Suraj Meher, who died in an accident after returning from a film shoot late on Wednesday night. As per the updates received, the actor who was returning and was on his way to his engagement ceremony in a Scorpio was forced to drive even after a long day of shoot which got over around 2.30 am on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday. Shocking detail has surfaced that the actor wanted to take a train but was instead forced to travel by road as he missed the train due to the shoot getting over late.

As per sources, the actor got numerous calls from his family while he was on shoot. However, the actor could not answer majority of the the calls as he was busy shooting. The actor's relatives wanted him to leave early from shoot, an advice that the actor had to ignore as the shooting extended well past the midnight.

Actor Suraj Meher lost his life in a road accident after his vehicle collided with a mini pick up truck |

Actor Suraj Meher lost his life after his car collided with a pickup truck in Raipur, while he was returning after shooting for his film late on Wednesday night.

According to information, his car collided with a pickup truck. Tragically, the accident happened on the day of Suraj Meher's engagement which was scheduled to take place in Odisha. The pickup truck, coming from the Sarasiwa area near Pipedula, collided with his vehicle. Villagers who gathered at the spot said that Meher died on the spot.

Incident Raises Questions Over Late Night Shootings

The fresh information raises questions that could the accident have been prevented and life saved had the shoot got over on time? Time and again, people working in films and the world of television serials have complained of long working hours and hectic work schedule. The fact that deceased actor had to rush from work to attend his engagement is itself testament to the fact that work commitments enroach into the lives of artistes who also deserve breathing space. Going by the incident and the information coming in, a precious life could have been saved if things were better organised and the shoot scheduled better.