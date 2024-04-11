Chhattisgarh Actor Suraj Meher Killed In Car Collision On His Engagement Day

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Actor Suraj Meher tragically lost his life after his car collided with a pickup truck in Raipur, while he was returning after shooting for his film on late on Wednesday night. The accident happened on the day of Suraj Meher's engagement which was scheduled to take place in Odisha.

Suraj was 40 years old. According to initial reports, Suraj Meher, also known as Narad Meher, was returning from the shooting of his film "Aakhri Faisla" when the accident occurred.

Suraj Meher was known as a villain in Chhattisgarh. He played negative roles in several Chhattisgarhi films. It's been revealed that his vehicle collided with a pickup truck from Sarasiwa area in Bilaspur. Suraj Meher succumbed to his injuries at the scene. According to some reports, he was brought to the hospital in a critical condition, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Another companion of Suraj Meher and the driver of the vehicle were also seriously injured in the accident. After initial treatment, both have been referred to Bilaspur for further medical attention. Family members were informed of the accident around 5 PM. They rushed to the scene immediately.

Suraj Meher was supposed to get engaged in Bathli, Odisha, on Wednesday. Suraj Meher was a resident of Sariya village in Bilaspur.