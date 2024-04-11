Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Responding to Congress leader Digvijay Singh's remarks that "who lives there" on Katchatheevu Island, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that people will give a befitting reply to such parties who have this mindset.

Kangana Ranaut said that due to such a thought process, development could not take place in the remote areas of the country under the Congress's tenure.

"Nehruji's thinking of calling 'Aksai Chin a barren land' is still alive in Congress. Digvijay ji's statement regarding Kachchativu island reflects the same thinking. Due to this mentality, development could not take place in the remote areas of India under Congress rule...There will be no compromise with the geographical integrity of the country, and the country will definitely give a reply to those who have such thinking," Ranaut posted on X.

Earlier, Digvijay Singh on Katchatheevu Island said," Does anyone live there? This is utter nonsense. PM Modi talks baseless." The decades-old territorial and fishing rights dispute around Katchatheevu Island is in the limelight ahead of the general elections, with the BJP and the opposition engaged in a war of words over the issue.

The island, located between Rameswaram in India and Sri Lanka, is traditionally used by both Sri Lankan and Indian fishermen. In 1974, the then central government accepted Katchatheevu as Sri Lankan territory under the "Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime Agreement." Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday said that the Congress has no guilt over compromising territorial integrity and putting the lives of our Tamil fishermen at risk.

In a post on X, Annamalai said, "Congress leaders carry no guilt for having compromised our territorial integrity and for putting the lives of our Tamil fishermen at risk. "Not a Blade of grass grows there" for Aksai Chin & "who lives there" for Katchatheevu reflects Congress' mindset." Annamalai demanded an apology from the Congress for remarks made by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh.

"Congress has to apologize unconditionally to our Tamil fishermen for such insensitive statements and for the remarks made about our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been a pillar of strength to our fishing community," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Congress party and DMK over the Katchatheevu island issue. He said that Congress "callously" gave away the island. He further alleged the ruling party of Tamil Nadu did "nothing" to safeguard the state's interests.