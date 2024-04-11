MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Makes Grassroot Effort To Mushroom Voter Turnout |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As first phase of Lok Sabha election draws near, the BJP is focusing on boosting voter participation by engaging in a grassroot effort. Party workers are going door-to-door, encouraging citizens to exercise their right to vote. During his visit to Balaghat on Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi also urged people to vote.

The party workers are distributing yellow rice to voters, which is a traditional way of inviting people. Through this, the party is inviting people to come out and vote. The party is also planning to launch a digital campaign to raise voter awareness.

“To strengthen democracy, voting is essential. That's why our party is distributing yellow rice and encouraging people to come out and vote in large numbers,” BJP spokesperson Durgesh Keswani told Free Press.

To ensure that voters face no problems, Election Commission will make arrangements for drinking water and other amenities at polling booth keeping in view the summer season. “Additionally, at the party level, we'll also arrange for necessary provisions for the voters,” Keswani added.

Cong drive

Congress party too has launched door-to-door campaigns, targeting elderly, specially-abled voters and sharing their manifesto. “We are conducting door-to-door campaigns, urging people to vote in our favor. Additionally, we have compiled a list of elderly and specially-abled individuals who will vote one week prior, and we are visiting their residences to encourage them to vote. Furthermore, we are distributing Congress manifesto during door-to-door visits, calling upon people to cast their votes,” Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta told Free Press.

SVEEP icon

Election Commission has appointed SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) icons to inspire people about their voting rights. Bhagwan Singh, a mountaineer and one of SVEEP icons designated by the state EC, said, “I am a cyclist. I visit nearby localities and villages by bicycles, urging people, especially first-time voters, to participate in the electoral process. Some individuals question the impact of a single vote but I explain to them their right to vote and why it’s crucial for democracy”.

Around 250 riders pedal for vote awareness

Around 250 participants from various cycle groups and social organisations in the city took part in a cycle rally ‘Ride for Vote’ on Wednesday. The district election office organised the rally to raise vote awareness under the Sveep activity.

The rally started from Bittan Market Ground, followed by Atal Path Smart Road, VIP Road. It ended at Gauhar Mahal. Additional Collector and Nodal Officer, Sveep, Rituraj Singh and additional district magistrate Harshal Pancholi flagged off the rally.