Bhopal: Bangre Disillusioned With Politics Wants To Return To Job | ANI Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former deputy collector Nisha Bangre who hogged the limelight in the run-up to the assembly election seems to be disillusioned with politics in six months.

Bangre has dashed off a letter to the chief secretary to put her back into employment.

She resigned from the post of deputy collector to fight the assembly election.

As her resignation was not accepted, she moved the court.

The government accepted her resignation after the court’s interference, but the Congress did not give her a ticket to contest the election.

Bangre was not given a ticket for the Lok Sabha election, too. The Congress has recently appointed her as a spokesperson of the party, but now, she wants to leave politics and return to her job.

In the letter written to the chief secretary, Bangre said as she was not allowed to take part in a Pooja at her residence, she resigned from her job. Even after her resignation, the government acted with mala fide intention, she wrote.

According to the letter, because her resignation was accepted late, she could not file papers for the assembly election.

Bangre’s letter said her resignation was accepted on the ground that she was contesting an election. Because she could not contest an election, she wants to get back the post on which she was working.

She said she wanted to return to her job because of the wishes of her family.

According to sources, the government has the right to reconsider the case in which an employee resigns for contesting an election.

On the other hand, the government will not reconsider her application for returning to her job.

Media in-charge of BJP Ashish Agarwal said Bangre had resigned under the influence of Kamal Nath.

She has neither become an MLA nor a deputy collector, Agarwal said, adding that the Congress has shattered her dreams.