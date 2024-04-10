Bhopal: Two Women, Including Elderly, Caught With Bags Of Ganja Worth ₹3.3 Lakh In Mangalwara

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch on Wednesday swooped down on two women who were in a bid to sell a huge contraband of cannabis valued at Rs 3.3 lakh.

The accused women, including an elderly, were caught with bags carrying 16 kg of cannabis. They were on their way to supply the drugs to drug peddlers of Bhopal, officials said.

As per crime branch officials, the cannabis found in the possession of the accused women was smuggled from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Officials said the crime branch team received a tip-off on Wednesday about two suspicious women spotted at a playground behind a hotel in Mangalwara area of the city. Both of them had been possessing a trolley bag, as well as a handbag, which had been containing colossal quantities of cannabis.

The crime branch team rushed to the spot and detained the suspects. One of them identified themselves as Reena Uikey, a resident of Habibganj area of Bhopal, who used to work as a daily wage labourer. Meanwhile, the other woman was identified as Kaushalya Bai, a native of Vidisha, who used to reside close to the Bhopal Junction railway station, and was a daily wager too.

When the team inspected their bags, they found colossal quantities of cannabis, weighing 16.5 kilograms and worth Rs 3.5 lakh in total. The accused duo told the officials that the cannabis had arrived from Visakhapatnam, which was handed over to them by one of their acquaintances for distribution to other drug peddlers in Bhopal. The duo aspired to make a quick and a big buck, for which they indulged in the practice.

The crime branch team seized the entire contraband from their possession and took them into custody. They are being interrogated at present, following which the officials are hopeful of busting the entire gang involved in the malpractice.