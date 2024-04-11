Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Retd IPS Officer From MP To Contest Polls Against PM Modi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A retired IPS officer from state MP is going to contest election against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.

The officer Maithili Sharan Gupta, who retired as Special DGP (Police Reform), is going to contest election from three constituencies - Bhopal, Jhansi and Varanasi.

The officer is also running an organisation ‘Crime Free Bharat Mission’.

Talking to Free Press Gupta, who also runs an organisation ‘Crime Free Bharat Mission’, said that he wanted to bring change in IPC and CrPC and also wanted reforms in the judiciary system. “I have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the reforms, but he did not respond, so I decided to contest the election against him,” said the retired officer.

Khajuraho SP candidate still to move court

Samajwadi Party candidate from Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency whose nomination was cancelled because of the incomplete nomination form is yet to approach court against the decision, said party leaders here on Wednesday. The nomination form of SP candidate Meera Yadav was rejected by the returning officer on April 5 as she had failed to put signature at one place and also because she submitted an old voters' list copy with the form.

SP all India spokesperson Yash Bhartiya told Free Press that party candidate Meera Yadav had filed various complaints and was also planning to take legal action in connection with cancellation of her nomination papers, but so far no petition has been filed in the court.

Congress has given Khajuraho seat to SP as part of the seat-sharing agreement between the INDIA alliance constituents.

After the scrutiny, 14 candidates are in fray from the constituency, including sitting MP and BJP state president VD Sharma.