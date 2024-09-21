2012 Pune Blasts Case: Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Accused Munib Memon

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to Munib Memon, an accused in the 2012 Pune blasts case.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Manjusha Deshpande granted bail while hearing an appeal filed by Memom challenging the order of the special court rejecting his bail plea.

The HC, in February 2023, while rejecting Memon’s bail plea had asked the special court to conclude the trial by December 2023.

As the trial did not conclude by last December, Memom again sought bail contending that the trial had just begun, and it would take a long time to conclude. However, the special MCOCA court rejected his plea noting that the court was bogged down by undertrial cases. Memom approached the HC against this order.

On August 1, 2012, four coordinated low-intensity explosions occurred in Pune at JM road, injuring one person. Bombs planted at two other places were defused. The prosecution alleges the Indian Mujahideen engineered the blasts and nine accused were arrested in connection with the blasts.