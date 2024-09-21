 2012 Pune Blasts Case: Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Accused Munib Memon
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai2012 Pune Blasts Case: Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Accused Munib Memon

2012 Pune Blasts Case: Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Accused Munib Memon

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Manjusha Deshpande granted bail while hearing an appeal filed by Memom challenging the order of the special court rejecting his bail plea. The HC, in February 2023, while rejecting Memon’s bail plea had asked the special court to conclude the trial by December 2023.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 04:56 AM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to Munib Memon, an accused in the 2012 Pune blasts case.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Manjusha Deshpande granted bail while hearing an appeal filed by Memom challenging the order of the special court rejecting his bail plea.

The HC, in February 2023, while rejecting Memon’s bail plea had asked the special court to conclude the trial by December 2023.

As the trial did not conclude by last December, Memom again sought bail contending that the trial had just begun, and it would take a long time to conclude. However, the special MCOCA court rejected his plea noting that the court was bogged down by undertrial cases. Memom approached the HC against this order.

FPJ Shorts
2012 Pune Blasts Case: Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Accused Munib Memon
2012 Pune Blasts Case: Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Accused Munib Memon
Mumbai: BMC Plans Third Arm For Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road Flyover; Approval Pending For Increased Project Cost
Mumbai: BMC Plans Third Arm For Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road Flyover; Approval Pending For Increased Project Cost
Navi Mumbai: Uran Police File NC Against Tuition Teacher For Allegedly Assaulting 6-Year-Old; Instructor Attempts Suicide
Navi Mumbai: Uran Police File NC Against Tuition Teacher For Allegedly Assaulting 6-Year-Old; Instructor Attempts Suicide
Mumbai: Inquiry Report On 4 Suspended Khar Police Personnel For Allegedly Planting Drugs Likely In 15 Days
Mumbai: Inquiry Report On 4 Suspended Khar Police Personnel For Allegedly Planting Drugs Likely In 15 Days
Read Also
2012 Pune Blast: Mumbai Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Accused Munib Memon
article-image

On August 1, 2012, four coordinated low-intensity explosions occurred in Pune at JM road, injuring one person. Bombs planted at two other places were defused. The prosecution alleges the Indian Mujahideen engineered the blasts and nine accused were arrested in connection with the blasts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2012 Pune Blasts Case: Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Accused Munib Memon

2012 Pune Blasts Case: Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Accused Munib Memon

Mumbai: BMC Plans Third Arm For Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road Flyover; Approval Pending For Increased...

Mumbai: BMC Plans Third Arm For Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road Flyover; Approval Pending For Increased...

Navi Mumbai: Uran Police File NC Against Tuition Teacher For Allegedly Assaulting 6-Year-Old;...

Navi Mumbai: Uran Police File NC Against Tuition Teacher For Allegedly Assaulting 6-Year-Old;...

Mumbai: Inquiry Report On 4 Suspended Khar Police Personnel For Allegedly Planting Drugs Likely In...

Mumbai: Inquiry Report On 4 Suspended Khar Police Personnel For Allegedly Planting Drugs Likely In...

Mumbai: Central Railway Partners With Shakti Plastic Industries To Enhance Waste Management And...

Mumbai: Central Railway Partners With Shakti Plastic Industries To Enhance Waste Management And...