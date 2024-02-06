2012 Pune Blast: Mumbai Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Accused Munib Memon

Representational Image

Mumbai: The special court has rejected the bail plea of Munib Memon, one of the accused booked in connection with blasts that took place in August 2012 at Junglee Maharaj Road, Pune. Memon had sought bail citing delay in trial and claimed that when the Bombay High Court rejected his bail plea in September 2022, it directed the special court to finish the trial by the end of December 2023. However, he said the trial has not concluded yet and it has just begun. The court; however, rejected his grounds of bail.

Meanwhile, two of the accused, Firoz alias Hamja Sayed and Imran Pathan had pleaded guilty last month citing a delay in trial and pleaded for a minimum sentence. They pleaded that they have so far already undergone 11 years of imprisonment since their arrest. The court rejected their plea stating applicant had prayed for leniency while imposing the sentence. Since the applicant intends to plead guilty on a condition for imposing a minimum sentence, it would amount to plea bargaining.

What Did The Court Say?

“The accused is chargesheeted for a serious offence against the security and sovereignty of the country which can not be viewed lightly. The Supreme Court of India in several cases has emphasised upon the courts that they must be sensitive while dealing with such offences and the accused persons involved in such crimes. The court can not lose sight of the said fact while interpreting the illegal provisions. Accepting the application of plead guilty of accused and taking lenient view would amount to show him undue sympathy,” the court said in its order separately passed on both the applications.

On August 1, 2012, five blasts were reported while one live bomb in the front carrier basket of the bicycle, which was parked opposite Zodiac shop, at Junglee Maharaj Road and the same was diffused. No casualty was reported in these blasts.